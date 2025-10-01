Big names axed from CWI central contracts 2025-26

Kraigg Brathwaite of West Indies in action during day 3 of the 1st test match between West Indies and South Africa at Queen?s Park Oval on August 09, 2024 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. - AFP

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced its updated list of international retainer contracts for the 2025-26 season, making notable changes to both the men’s and women’s rosters.

Former Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite, wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, and allrounder Kavem Hodge have missed out on men’s central contracts.

In their place, Justin Greaves, Sherfane Rutherford, and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican have been included in the 15-member senior list.

On the women’s side, seamers Jannillea Glasgow and Shawnisha Hector have earned central contracts, while Shamilia Connell, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chedean Nation, and Rashada Williams have been left out of the 13-player roster.

Despite these changes, the core group remains intact. For the men, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, and Jayden Seales continue to feature.

Among the women, key players such as Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, and Shemaine Campbelle have all been retained. The contracts officially take effect from October 1, 2025.

CWI’s director of cricket, Miles Bascombe, explained that the selections were made with “current performance and long-term potential” in mind, while also aligning with West Indies’ broader strategy of preparing for major global tournaments.

In addition to senior retainers, starter (development) contracts were awarded to Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Johann Layne, Jahzara Claxton, and Realeanna Grimmond.

Furthermore, academy contracts were issued to 15 men’s cricketers and 14 women’s cricketers as part of CWI’s talent development pathways.

The move comes as West Indies cricket, particularly in the men’s setup, looks to regain its competitive edge following inconsistent performances.

The women’s team recently failed to qualify for the ongoing ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, although they managed a T20I series win against South Africa in June.

Meanwhile, the men’s team endured a difficult home Test series against Australia in July — including a record-low 27 all out — followed by a 2-1 T20I series defeat to Nepal in September.

Their only notable highlight this year was an ODI series win against Pakistan in August, though they lost the T20I leg of the tour.

West Indies men's contracts 2025-26:

Senior men: Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Jomel Warrican.

Starter contracts: Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Johann Layne.

Men's academy: Ackeem Auguste, Ryan Bandoo, Jediah Blades, Rivaldo Clarke, Mavendra Dindyal, Giovonte Depeiza, Nathan Edward, Damel Evelyn, Amari Goodridge, Mbeki Joseph, Johann Layne, Zishan Motara, Kelvin Pittman, Renico Smith, Carlon Tuckett.

West Indies women's contracts 2025-26

Senior women: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews, Ashmini Munisar, Stafanie Taylor, Karishma Ramharack.

Starter contracts: Jahzara Claxton, Realeanna Grimmond.

Women's academy: Abigail Bryce, Asabi Callender, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Shabika Gajanbi, Brianna Harricharan, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph, Nyia Latchman, Samara Ramnath, Amrita Ramtahal, Selena Ross, Shunelle Sawh, Steffie Soogrim, Kate Wilmott.