Verstappen says he needs ‘bit of luck’ from McLaren to win F1 title

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit in Baku on September 21, 2025. — Reuters

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen said he needs a bit of luck from McLaren to win a fifth consecutive F1 title, international media reported on Wednesday.

Red Bull's Verstappen is 69 points behind McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in the championship and 44 points behind Lando Norris with seven races left.

The task of winning the championship looks difficult at the moment for the Dutch driver, considering the dominant performance of the McLaren throughout the season; however, Verstappen has sparked the discussion after Monza and Azerbaijan wins.

Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, Verstappen said the track is quite different from the previous two tracks, and it will not be easy to win the race there.

"I think it’s just a combination of a lot of things that are going better in the last few weeks, so we understood a bit more about the car," Verstappen said (via F1).

"Of course it’s two low-downforce tracks, so we have to wait and see how we are going to perform again on a high-downforce track."

He added that so far, the team is happy with what we are doing and looking forward to the upcoming races.

"But for now we’re just very happy with what we’re doing, and then we’ll just find out [at] the upcoming races how that will go on other kinds of layouts."

Max Verstappen further stated that for a title, everything needs to be perfect from his side, and then a little bit of luck will also be required from McLaren.

"Basically everything needs to go perfectly from my side, and then a bit of luck from their side I need as well, so it’s still very tough," Verstappen said.

Singapore track has not been in favour of Red Bull in recent years, and it will be tough for the Dutchman to secure a victory there.