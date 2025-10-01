Marsh’s power-hitting leads Australia to dominant win despite Robinson’s century

The collage of photos shows Australia’s captain Mitchell Marsh (left) and New Zealand batter Tim Robinson. – AFP

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: A blistering display from captain Mitchell Marsh powered Australia to a commanding victory in the opening match of the Chappell-Hadlee T20I series on Tuesday, overshadowing Tim Robinson’s maiden international century for New Zealand.

Sent in to bat after Marsh opted to bowl first, New Zealand suffered a disastrous start, slipping to 6-3 in just the second over.

Ben Dwarshuis put himself on a hat-trick after removing Devon Conway and Mark Chapman, while Josh Hazlewood had earlier struck in the opening over to dismiss Tim Seifert.

From there, debutant Robinson played a lone hand, rescuing his side from collapse with a superb 106 off 66 balls.

He shared a 92-run fourth-wicket stand with Daryl Mitchell (34), displaying resilience after a scratchy start that saw him crawl to 10 off 14 balls before launching Marcus Stoinis for six to break the shackles.

Robinson’s innings was aided by Australia’s generosity in the field, with the opener surviving five missed chances, including dropped catches by Travis Head (twice), Tim David, and wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

Robinson eventually brought up his hundred in the final over, flicking Dwarshuis for four before launching a six over midwicket.

His knock helped New Zealand post 176-6, though the innings lost momentum in the middle overs as Adam Zampa, bowling in cold, windy conditions, conceded only nine runs in his last two overs.

Australia’s reply was brutal. Marsh and Travis Head blasted 67 runs in just 5.3 overs, effectively breaking the back of the chase inside the powerplay.

Despite missing key players Cameron Green, Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell, Australia’s batting depth ensured the target was never in doubt.

Marsh dominated the innings with 85 off 43 balls, hammering nine fours and five sixes, including a pair of towering strikes off Zak Foulkes.

He reached his half-century from just 23 deliveries and continued to punish the New Zealand attack before falling 15 short of what would have been his maiden T20I century.

Head contributed 31 off 18 balls, while Matt Short impressed on his return with 29 off 18. Tim David applied the finishing touches, sealing the chase with more than 3.3 overs to spare.