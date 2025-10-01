India likely to repeat handshake snub in Women’s World Cup clash with Pakistan

Pakistani and Indian women's team players shake hands after World Cup at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on February 12, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: Concerns have emerged that India may once again politicise cricket, this time at the ICC Women’s World Cup, where arch-rivals Pakistan and India are scheduled to face off on October 5 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Indian sports journalist Boria Majumdar, in a post on social media platform X, suggested that the upcoming women’s fixture could mirror the tensions witnessed during the recent Asia Cup, where India’s men’s team faced backlash for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“The India-Pakistan game in Colombo will not be just another cricket match. It will be a continuation of the Asia Cup, and the only thing that changes is the gender,” Majumdar wrote, hinting at the possibility of another handshake snub, heightened drama, and political undertones.

“There will be no handshakes, lots of off-field drama and heightened stakes,” he claimed.

During the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, India, who lifted the trophy after defeating Pakistan in the final, were widely criticised for mixing politics with sport. Indian players repeatedly refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts in all three encounters during the tournament.

The controversy deepened when Indian players declined to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, instead making politically charged remarks in post-match ceremonies and press conferences.

The episode sparked a heated debate among fans and observers, who argued that political gestures were overshadowing the spirit of sportsmanship.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has since announced plans to escalate the dispute.

“We decided not to take the trophy from the ACC chairman, who happens to be one of the main leaders of Pakistan,” BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia told Indian media, confirming that a formal complaint against Naqvi would be raised in the next ICC meeting scheduled for November.

According to sources, Naqvi has firmly rejected repeated demands from BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla to hand over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s women’s team, gearing up for one of the most high-stakes encounters of the tournament, now faces the challenge of whether to respond to any provocations in kind or to rise above the politics and focus solely on cricket.

The PCB has not yet issued an official response on the matter.

With these developments, the Pakistan-India clash has become one of the most anticipated contests of the Women’s World Cup—not only for its sporting significance but also for the political baggage surrounding it.