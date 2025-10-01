Griezmann nets 200th goal in Atletico’s Champions League win

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their third goal to reach two hundred goals for Atletico Madrid in Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on September 30, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Antoine Griezmann reached a historic milestone on Tuesday night, scoring his 200th goal for Atletico Madrid in a resounding 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

The 37-year-old French forward struck in first-half stoppage time, finishing from close range after an assist from Julián Álvarez. Celebrating the feat, he held up a special jersey with “200” and his nickname “Grizi” printed on the back.

Griezmann, visibly emotional, reflected on the achievement.

"I’m happy and very proud to have reached this mark. It wasn’t easy," he said.

Although another goal in the 67th minute was ruled out for handball, Griezmann still received a standing ovation when substituted late in the match.

A central figure for Atletico for more than a decade, Griezmann became the club’s all-time top scorer in January 2024 when he surpassed Luis Aragonés’ tally of 137 goals with a strike against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Just last weekend, he opened his domestic account for the season in a 5-2 derby triumph over city rivals. Looking ahead, Griezmann praised Atletico’s momentum.

"The team is in good form. We have to keep going on this path," he added.

The Frenchman is currently in his 10th season with the Rojiblancos. His first spell ran from 2014 to 2019 before a move to Barcelona, where he endured two largely disappointing campaigns.

He returned to Atletico in 2021 on loan, before sealing a permanent transfer.

To cap off his milestone week, Atletico confirmed that Griezmann has signed a contract extension, keeping him at the club until June 2027.