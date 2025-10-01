'Cheap propaganda': Mohsin Naqvi hits back at Indian media over false claims

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi stands along with Emirates Cricket Board Vice Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni at the end of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket final match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi has strongly rejected Indian media reports alleging that he apologised to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following the controversy surrounding the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 trophy ceremony.

Recently, Indian media outlets claimed that Naqvi adopted a conciliatory approach during the subsequent ACC meeting in Dubai, expressing regret over the chaotic scenes after the Asia Cup final on September 28.

Reports suggested that Naqvi apologised to the BCCI, acknowledging the situation “should not have escalated.”

Furthermore, on the day of the match, when the Indian team refused to receive the trophy and medals directly from Naqvi, the ACC chief withheld the traditional presentation ceremony and instructed officials to remove the trophy and medals from the ground altogether.

However, Naqvi took to the social media platform ‘X’ to strongly refute the circulating claims.

He clarified that such reports were baseless and misleading, stressing that he never extended any apology to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"Indian media thrives on lies, not facts. Let me make it absolutely clear: I have done nothing wrong and I have never apologised to the BCCI nor will I ever do so," Naqvi wrote.

"This fabricated nonsense is nothing but cheap propaganda, aimed only at misleading their own people. Unfortunately, India continues to drag politics into cricket, damaging the very spirit of the game," he added.

Naqvi also highlighted his stance as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Chairman, making it clear that he had no reservations regarding the matter of the trophy handover.

"As ACC Chairman, I was ready to hand over the trophy that very day and I am still ready now. If they truly want it, they are welcome to come to the ACC office and collect it from me," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting, held in Dubai under the chairmanship of Naqvi, witnessed an unusual development regarding the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

According to sources, Rajiv Shukla, vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), reportedly requested the trophy from Naqvi. However, Naqvi clarified, “This item was not on the ACC meeting agenda.”

Sources further revealed that despite Shukla’s insistence, Naqvi stood firm, stating, “If the Indian team wants the trophy, the captain can come to the ACC office and collect it from me.”

No formal decision was made on handing over the trophy to India.

The controversy stems from the Indian men’s cricket team’s refusal to accept their winners’ medals and the trophy after their victory in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The standoff between the ACC and the Indian side reportedly led to a one-hour delay in the closing ceremony, which eventually concluded without the presentation of the trophy.

Confirming the unusual turn of events, presenter Simon Doull announced during the broadcast: “I have been informed by the ACC that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. So that does conclude the post-match presentation.”