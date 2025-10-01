Alisson Becker ruled out of Chelsea clash after injury against Galatasaray

An undated picture of Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker (left) and manager Arne Slot. — Reuters

ISTANBUL: Liverpool manager Arne Slot confirmed on Wednesday that goalkeeper Alisson Becker will miss the upcoming Premier League clash against Chelsea after sustaining an injury during the Reds’ 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray at Rams Park.

The Brazil international was forced off in the 56th minute, with Giorgi Mamardashvili coming on as his replacement. Slot admitted in his post-match press conference that Alisson’s absence is a major blow for the team.

"It’s never positive if you go off like this. You can be sure he’s not going to play on Saturday," Slot said.

The night got worse for Liverpool midway through the second half when striker Hugo Ekitike also hobbled off with discomfort while stretching for the ball.

"He felt something when he had to reach for the ball. He said he couldn’t continue, so we had to take him off. Let’s see how he is for the weekend," Slot explained, expressing hope the Frenchman will be available.

Liverpool’s frustrations deepened after Dominik Szoboszlai missed a first-half penalty, which ultimately cost them a chance to level the game.

This marked Liverpool’s second consecutive defeat under Slot, though the Dutch manager insisted his side are still performing at a high level.

Liverpool now turn their attention to Saturday’s visit to Stamford Bridge, with further medical assessments on Alisson and Ekitike expected in the coming days.