Cricket Ireland is hopeful of hosting the Pakistan cricket team for a two-match T20I series despite their Netherlands counterpart "indefinitely postponing" their summer series with the Green Shirts a day earlier.

In an interview with ESPN, Irish board's CEO Warren Deutrom said that they will "make every endeavour to be as flexible as we can" to accommodate Pakistan once the dust has settled and the calendar gets reorganised.

Deutrom said that they will wait for any proposed options from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which could include the staging of matches at "bio-secure" stadiums.

Pakistan are scheduled to play two T20Is in Dublin as part of their extended tour of Europe that is also supposed to have an ODI pit stop in the Netherlands before the main course: a Test and T20I series in England.

Pakistan three-nation itinerary and the fact that the Irish government has banned public gatherings of more than 5,000 people until August makes the situation complicated but Cricket Ireland is eager to work out a solution.

"We really have to wait to identify the window that England and the Netherlands [can make work], and wait to see where the ECB is at in terms of its significant jigsaw puzzle and juggling its multiple tours plus its domestic programme," Deutrom said.

"Fundamentally, we would work on the basis that the ECB won't be looking to do anything reckless in any way, shape or form, and what they would be suggesting for Ireland is exactly the same as they'd be suggesting for the England players, so we have no doubt whatsoever that if it did come to the conclusion that it was a practical solution, we'd certainly be happy to consider it with all the seriousness that I'm sure went into planning it."

As things stands, Pakistan and Ireland are scheduled to face each other on July 12 and 14.

Pakistan's tour of Ireland not off yet: Irish cricket chief