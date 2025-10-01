Jannik Sinner downs Tien to claim China Open crown

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Learner Tien of the US on October 1, 2025. — Reuters

BEIJING: World No. 2 Jannik Sinner clinched his third title of the season and the 21st of his career after defeating American teenager Learner Tien 6-2, 6-2 in the China Open final at Diamond Court on Wednesday.



Sinner, a four-time Grand Slam champion, had battled stomach issues in his semifinal against Alex de Minaur but still managed to prevail.

In the final, however, the Italian showed no signs of discomfort as he dominated from the outset, breaking Tien in the opening game and comfortably securing the first set.

The 19-year-old Tien, playing in his maiden tour final and aiming to become the youngest American ATP champion since Andy Roddick in 2002, created opportunities in the second set with two break points.

However, Sinner held firm, breaking back to take a 4-2 lead before cruising to victory.

With the win, Sinner became only the second player after Novak Djokovic (2009–10, 2012–15) to capture multiple ATP 500 titles in Beijing.

Reflecting on his triumph during the trophy presentation, Sinner described the win as “very special” and thanked his team and supporters.

“It is a very, very special place for me,” Sinner said.

“My team, thanks for understanding and working with me. Not all the team is here, so hopefully the rest are watching from home. We will try to improve and push for more, and let’s see what the rest of the season looks like. I am very happy to share this trophy with all of you,” he added.