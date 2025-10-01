Tennis star Gael Monfils to retire at end of 2026 season

Gael Monfils (FRA) hits a ball to Tomas Barrios Vera (not pictured) in first round play at Sobeys Stadium on Jul 27, 2025. — Reuters

Former world No. 6 Gael Monfils has announced that he will retire at the end of the 2026 season, the Frenchman confirmed on Wednesday.



Monfils, who turned 39 on September 1, is renowned for his flair, athleticism, and longevity on the court. Since making his ATP Tour debut in Poland in 2005, he has captured 13 career titles, the most recent coming in Auckland this January.

That victory at the Auckland Classic made him the oldest player ever to win an ATP Tour championship, achieved at 38 years and four months. Currently ranked 53rd in the world, Monfils is married to fellow tennis professional Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

Despite his success on tour, Monfils fell short of a Grand Slam final, losing both of his semifinal appearances at the 2008 French Open and the 2016 U.S. Open.

In a heartfelt social media post, Monfils explained that after celebrating his 39th birthday, he felt the time was right to announce that the coming year would be his last on tour.

“Now, after celebrating my 39th birthday just a month ago, I’d like to share that the year ahead will be my last as a professional tennis player,” Monfils wrote.

“The opportunity to turn my passion into a profession is a privilege I have cherished during every match and moment of my 21-year career,” he added.

Reflecting on his journey, Monfils said he felt at peace with his decision and grateful for the life tennis has given him.

“Though this game means the world to me, I am tremendously at peace with my decision to retire at the end of the 2026 tennis season,” he said.

“Life is too short. Believe me when I say that I have no regrets. What I do have is the feeling that I have been lucky—insanely, stupidly lucky,” he concluded.