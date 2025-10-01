Seiya Suzuki, Kelly power Cubs past Padres in wild-card opener

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki (27) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field on Sep 30, 2025. — Reuters

CHICAGO: Seiya Suzuki and Carson Kelly blasted back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 3-1 victory over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of their National League wild-card series at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.



Suzuki launched his sixth homer in five games, a 424-foot solo shot to center off Padres starter Nick Pivetta, to tie the game at 1-1. Moments later, Kelly followed with a solo blast of his own, electrifying the home crowd and putting Chicago ahead 2-1.

Reflecting on his performance, Suzuki, speaking through a translator, described the atmosphere as unforgettable.

“You just felt the passion of the fans, them cheering us on,” Suzuki said. “Rounding the bases, I felt some nerves, obviously, but overall it was a great feeling.”

Nico Hoerner added a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give the Cubs an insurance run and a 3-1 cushion.

Chicago’s bullpen was lights out, with Daniel Palencia retiring all five batters he faced. Brad Keller, Andrew Kittredge, and former Padre Drew Pomeranz each worked clean innings to close it out, with Keller earning the save.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance.

"It was perfect today … everyone executed pitches,” Counsell said. “Can’t say enough about what they did.”

Starter Matthew Boyd kept Chicago in the game, limiting San Diego to one run over 4 1/3 innings. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning after Xander Bogaerts put the Padres on the board early with an RBI double.

The Padres, who managed just four hits on the night, now face elimination in Game 2 on Wednesday.

The winner of the best-of-three series will advance to the National League Division Series to face the top-seeded Milwaukee Brewers.