Rachin Ravindra ruled out of Australia T20Is, replacement named

Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand during a New Zealand Nets Session at ICC Academy at ICC Academy on March 08, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - ICC

New Zealand suffered a major setback ahead of their Chappell-Hadlee T20I series against Australia, with in-form batter Rachin Ravindra ruled out after sustaining a facial injury during training at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

Ravindra collided with the boundary boards during a fielding drill. Although he cleared initial concussion protocols, the 24-year-old required extensive stitching after suffering a deep laceration to his upper lip and nose area.

All-rounder James Neesham has been called up as his replacement. The 33-year-old was part of New Zealand’s squad for the T20 tri-series in Zimbabwe earlier this year, featuring in one match.

Head coach Rob Walter expressed disappointment at losing Ravindra but stressed the importance of prioritising his recovery.

"We're all really disappointed for Rachin to be forced to miss the series," head coach Rob Walter said. He sustained a major laceration to his upper lip and nose area which required specialist and intricate stitching and will take time to heal.

"Rachin is obviously an important player for us, but his health and wellbeing is our top priority, and so the decision was made to send him home to recover with an eye to being available for the England series in two weeks' time."

Ravindra had been enjoying his most successful run in T20 internationals, scoring 69, 30, 3, 63 and 47 in his last five innings.

His absence further lengthens New Zealand’s injury list, with skipper Mitchell Santner (abdominal), Will O’Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), Finn Allen (foot), Adam Milne (ankle) and Lockie Ferguson (hamstring) all sidelined, while Kane Williamson is unavailable.

The three-match series against Australia will be contested across four days.

New Zealand T20I squad vs Australia:

Michael Bracewell (capt), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert and Ish Sodhi.