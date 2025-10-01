Heavyweight declares himself Oleksandr Usyk’s only threat

Oleksandr Usyk celebrates winning his fight against Daniel Dubois at BoxPark Wembley in London on July 19, 2025. — Reuters

Heavyweight boxer Hughie Fury has claimed that he is the only one who could beat Oleksandr Usyk, and he is coming back with a bang, international media reported on Tuesday.

Generational great Usyk has registered his name among the greats of the sport, and plenty of boxers are keen to get a title shot against him.

The only fighter in the history of boxing who has become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt-era, has beaten a trio of Brits in Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois twice.

Regarding Oleksandr Usyk’s next move, Tyson is looking for a trilogy fight next year. Meanwhile, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has also called out the Ukrainian in the MMA arena.

Speaking to Boxing King Media, Hughie Fury has also called out Oleksandr Usyk, attempting to position himself in the world heavyweight title contention.

He said that he is coming back with a bang and looking to get out this year.

“I’m coming back with a bang. I’m in good spirits. Hopefully get out this year and then big fights next year,” Fury said.

When Hughie was asked if there was anyone who could beat Usyk, he said: “Yeah, me.”

Usyk knocked out Dubois in the fifth round of their rematch at Wembley Stadium on July 19, becoming the heavyweight undisputed champion for the second time.

The Ukrainian has become the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).

Meanwhile, Fury holds a record of 30 wins and 3 defeats, and he challenged once for the WBO heavyweight title in September 2017, where New Zealander Joseph Parker beat him.