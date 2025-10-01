Fakhar Zaman among five Pakistan players headline first-ever ILT20 auction

Fakhar Zaman of Pakistan bats watched by England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler during the 2nd Vitality IT20 match between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston on May 25, 2024 in Birmingham, England. - ECB

The DP World ILT20 Season 4 Player Auction is set to make history on October 1 as the league holds its first-ever auction, featuring a star-studded pool of international and regional talent.

Among the headline names going under the hammer are Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman, India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, England’s Jason Roy, and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan.

Nearly 300 players from over 20 countries are registered for the auction, including marquee internationals, promising emerging talent, and regional players from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Apart from Ashwin, four other Indian players—Ankit Rajput, Priyank Panchal, Siddarth Kaul and Piyush Chawla—will also feature.

Players have been grouped into four price slabs: USD 120,000, 80,000, 40,000, and 10,000. Ashwin leads the USD 120,000 category as he prepares for his first stint in global franchise cricket since retirement.

The USD 80,000 bracket includes England’s Jason Roy, Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub, and West Indies’ Andre Fletcher, along with all-rounders Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, and Pakistan’s Muhammad Nawaz.

Pakistan pace spearheads Naseem Shah and Faheem Ashraf, along with Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq, also feature in this category.

The USD 40,000 group is stacked with seasoned performers, including Shakib Al Hasan and England’s James Anderson, alongside Australia’s Andrew Tye and Afghanistan’s Ibrahim and Najibullah Zadran.

Associate Nation players such as USA’s Unmukt Chand and Netherlands’ Logan Van Beek and Roelof van der Merwe add further depth.

The USD 10,000 category will also be closely watched, featuring South Africa’s Temba Bavuma, Ireland’s Paul Stirling, India’s Kaul and Panchal, Zimbabwe’s Richard Ngarava, Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee, and players from Namibia, Scotland, and Canada.

All UAE players, including Junaid Siddique, Vriitya Aravind, Aryan Lakra, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Zuhaib Zubair, Zahoor Khan, Dhruv Parashar, and Rahul Chopra, will be available at this base price.

Many top stars are already locked in with franchises for Season 4, including Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Phil Salt (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Tim Southee, Dinesh Karthik, Tim David (Sharjah Warriorz), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Waseem, Romario Shepherd (MI Emirates), Gulbadin Naib, Rovman Powell (Dubai Capitals), Moeen Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Gulf Giants) and Wanindu Hasaranga, Shimron Hetmyer (Desert Vipers), ensuring a world-class line-up.

Each franchise will enter the auction with a purse of USD 800,000 plus any remaining funds from the USD 1.2 million allocated for direct signings and retentions.

Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants have the largest purses at USD 1,035,000 each, followed by Sharjah Warriorz (USD 1,025,000), Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (USD 925,000), Desert Vipers (USD 802,500), and MI Emirates (USD 800,000).

Post-auction, each squad must comprise 19 to 21 players, including a minimum of 11 from Full Member nations, four from the UAE (including at least one under-23 player), one each from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and two from other ICC Associate Nations.

Franchises are required to spend between USD 1.5 million and USD 2 million, with an option to sign up to two Wildcard players outside the auction for an additional USD 250,000.

In every match, the playing XI must include at least two UAE players and one Associate Nation player. The slot may alternatively be filled by a third UAE player or a player from another Associate Nation, including Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.