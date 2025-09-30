West Indies avoid whitewash with convincing win over Nepal in third T20I

West Indies batters Amir Jangoo and Ackeem Auguste run between the wickets during the third T20I against Nepal at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 30, 2025. – CWI

SHARJAH: The West Indies secured a commanding victory over Nepal in the third T20I on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, avoiding a series whitewash with a dominant performance in both batting and bowling.

Nepal struggled to build partnerships, being bowled out for 122 in 19.5 overs.

Kushal Bhurtel top-scored with a patient 39 off 29 deliveries before falling to Akeal Hosein. Rohit Paudel contributed 17, while Kushal Malla added 12. Gulshan Jha chipped in with 10, but the rest of the batting lineup faltered under pressure.

Brief resistance from Sundeep Jora (14) and Aarif Sheikh (6) proved insufficient, as quick dismissals of the lower order prevented Nepal from posting a competitive total.

Two run-outs involving Gulshan Jha and Aadil Alam further hampered Nepal’s momentum.

Ramon Simmonds starred with the ball, claiming 4 wickets for just 15 runs, while Jediah Blades picked up two wickets.

Akeal Hosein and Jason Holder contributed one wicket each and Kyle Mayers, Karima Gore, and Navin Bidaisee bowled economically, though they remained wicketless.

Chasing a modest target of 123, the West Indies made light work of the chase, reaching the total in just 12.2 overs without losing a wicket.

Amir Jangoo was the standout with a brilliant 74 off 45 deliveries, including five boundaries and six sixes at a strike rate of 164.44.

Ackeem Auguste complemented him with 41 off 29 deliveries, featuring four boundaries and two sixes.

Despite the defeat, Nepal’s historic series win was already secured, as they clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1.

This marked a milestone for Nepal, making them the first associate team to win a T20I series against a full-member ICC nation.