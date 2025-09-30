ILT20 expands Gulf footprint with Saudi Arabia partnership

Obed McCoy celebrates after picking wicket during the ILT20 2025 match between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals in Abu Dhabi on January 26, 2025. - ILT20

The UAE’s ILT20 is set to extend its reach across the Gulf, with plans for future matches in Saudi Arabia following a new partnership with the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF).

The league has now received official recognition in the Kingdom, marking a significant step in its regional expansion.

Although no specific dates have been announced for the first Saudi-hosted matches, the SACF has sanctioned the ILT20 as an official men’s and women’s competition that could feature games in the Kingdom in upcoming seasons.

The collaboration will also give Saudi players a direct pathway into the tournament, starting with the auction for this year’s edition on October 1, where each franchise must sign at least one Saudi player.

“We are very proud to announce our partnership with the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation,” said ILT20 chairman Khalid Al Zarooni.

“Saudi Arabia is a key part of the Gulf region, and its commitment to developing cricket is inspiring. This partnership is built on our shared vision of growing the game beyond borders. The DP World ILT20 will create opportunities for players, and hopefully bring world-class cricket closer to the fans.”

Under the agreement, ILT20 and SACF will collaborate on talent identification and grassroots development, including a development tournament planned in Saudi Arabia next year.

HRH Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al-Saud, chairman of SACF, added: “This collaboration reflects our commitment to developing cricket in the country and providing our players with opportunities to grow and succeed on an international stage. With Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 placing strong emphasis on sport and community engagement, we believe this partnership will inspire more young men and women to take up cricket.”

The ILT20’s fourth season, to be held across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, is scheduled from December 2, to January 4, 2026, featuring six teams competing in 34 matches.