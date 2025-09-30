Carlos Alcaraz dominates Taylor Fritz to clinch Japan Open title

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning the Japan Open final against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. at Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo on September 30, 2025. — Reuters

TOKYO: World number one Carlos Alcaraz outclassed American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets in the Japan Open final on Tuesday to clinch his eighth title of a spectacular year.

With the Victory, Alcaraz also avenged a stunning defeat to Fritz at the Laver Cup team event in San Francisco this month, which was the Spaniard's first defeat by the American in four clashes.

Alcaraz started the match aggressively and went ahead when Fritz hit the ball beyond the baseline resulting in a fault, and the world number one was in no mood to decrease in intensity, securing the first set with ease.

In the second set, Alcaraz raced to a 4-1 lead, although the top seed briefly wobbled on serve later, but made a comeback to finish the match on his side, clinching his first Tokyo title.

Carlos Alcaraz expressed delight at playing in Tokyo and was happy with his performance, saying it had been a pleasure to play in front of Japanese fans. He did not start the week well, but is happy after finishing well.

"It's been a pleasure to be able to play here in Tokyo in front of Japanese fans. I've enjoyed every single second I was on the court (apart from) the five minutes I was on the floor after I hurt my ankle," Alcaraz joked.

"I'm really happy with the level that I played and with everything. Starting the week not really good with the ankle, and the way that I came back from that and played a great tournament, great matches."

The 22-year-old had endured an injury after twisting his ankle on his Tokyo debut last week, but celebrated his 67th match win with a beaming face this season and 24th career single title overall.