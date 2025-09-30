Barcelona chief explains Rashford’s struggles at Manchester United

FC Barcelona's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their first goal against Newcastle United in a Champions League match on September 18, 2025. — Reuters

Barcelona director of football Deco has claimed that Marcus Rashford’s struggles at Manchester United were due to high demands placed on him, while insisting the forward has already impressed during his loan spell in Spain.

The 27-year-old has made an impressive start at Barcelona after joining on a season-long loan in the summer, scoring twice in the Champions League win over Newcastle United and has registered assists in four consecutive La Liga matches in his first eight appearances.

In a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo, Deco said he is on a simple loan, but confirmed that the club have an option to buy.

"He's on a simple loan, there's no penalty, and if we want him, we have an option to buy, it’s too early to talk about decisions for next season, but what matters is that we're happy with him,” Deco said.

The Former midfielder also reflected on Rashford’s decline at Old Trafford, pointing to instability and pressure as management demanded many things from the young footballer.

"He is a very high-level player; he exploded very early, then he had great seasons at United, then he had years of more complicated management with changes of coaches, and perhaps he struggled too because they demanded many things from him there,” he concluded.

Rashford left United after more than 420 appearances and 138 goals. His standout campaign came in 2022-2023 under Erik ten Hag, when he scored 30 goals and provided 12 assists.

However, he managed just eight goals the following season before losing his place in Ruben Amorim’s squad.

Following a loan spell with Aston Villa last season, Rashford moved to Barcelona, where both his performances and attitude have been well received.

Reports suggest the Catalan club could consider a permanent transfer, valued at around £26.2 million, but discussions are expected to continue until the end of the season.