PCB reveals Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 fixtures

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the fixtures for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26, which will kick off on 6 October across four cities – Abbottabad, Islamabad, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

The 10-team, four-day first-class tournament will follow a single-league round-robin format, with nine rounds scheduled from 6 October to 26 November.

The season will conclude with a five-day final between the top two teams, scheduled from 29 November to 3 December, with the venue to be confirmed.

The 46-match tournament will be played at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Shoaib Akhtar Stadium (Rawalpindi), Imran Khan Cricket Stadium (Peshawar) and Diamond & Marghzar Cricket Grounds (Islamabad).

All venues, except Peshawar, hosted matches in last year’s edition as well.

The participating teams are: Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, FATA, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Karachi Blues, Lahore Whites, Multan, Peshawar, and Sialkot.

FATA, Faisalabad, Karachi Blues, and Multan earned their places after finishing atop the points table in the recently concluded Hanif Mohammad Trophy.

The defending champions Sialkot will begin their title defense against Peshawar in a rematch of last year’s thrilling final at Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar, where Sialkot had narrowly won by one wicket.

Squads for all participating teams will be announced shortly.

First Round Fixtures (6-9 October):