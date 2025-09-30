Coco Gauff reaches China Open quarterfinals, books spot in WTA final

Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts during her round of 32 match against Canada's Leylah Fernandez at the Beijing Olympic Green Tennis Center in Beijing on September 28, 2025. — Reuters

BEIJING: American tennis star Coco Gauff has qualified for the quarterfinals of the China Open, rallying from a set and break down to defeat Belinda Bencic by 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2, confirming her spot in the WTA finals in Riyadh on Thursday.

Gauff defeated Bencic in the fourth round of the event to secure her place in the season-ending final.

At just 21, this marks her fourth consecutive year qualifying for the year-end championships.

A 21-year-old has won 17 of her last 19 matches on the surface to reach back-to-back finals in Madrid and Rome and has become the third player to qualify for the WTA finals this year, after Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek.

Gauff jumped out to an early 4-1 lead in the opening set, but Bencic came alive, winning five games in a row to steal the set. After six straight holds to start the second, Bencic broke for 4-3.

Gauff immediately broke back and, after trading holds, forced a tiebreak she dug out of a 3-1 hole in a breaker to level the match.

The two-time Grand Slam champion then broke in the first game of the deciding set, eventually racing to a 5-1 lead and serving out the two-hour, 29-minute victory.

Statistically, Gauff finished with 37 winners to 38 unforced errors, while Bencic finished with 18 winners to 30 errors.

Gauff reflected on her performance after being really aggressive and felt happy to try her best.

"It was a tough match, I had chances to close out the first set, but overall I'm really happy with how I fought. She was being really aggressive. I just tried my best today," she said.

“Happy to qualify once again. Happy to be back in Riyadh and I’m glad I was able to do it here.’’

It is pertinent to mention that Gauff will face Germany’s Eva Lys for the first time, who reached her first WTA 1000 quarter final by defeating McCartney Kessler with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 score.