Shakib Al Hasan barred from representing Bangladesh again: Sports advisor confirms

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh pictured during a net session as part of the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 at Arnos Vale Ground on June 12, 2024 in St Vincent, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines. - ICC

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will not be allowed to play for the national team again, sports advisor Asif Mahmud confirmed following a recent social media post by the cricketer.

On Sunday, September 28, Shakib posted a birthday greeting on social media to the former Bangladesh Prime Minister, which led to a strong response from the sports advisor.

While Asif did not directly name Shakib, he reaffirmed his decision to bar the player from future national selection.

“All of you have criticised me for not rehabilitating one person. But I was right. End of the discussion,” Asif said in a post that has since been removed from his Facebook page.

Shakib responded on social media, expressing hope to represent Bangladesh again.

“Maybe I will return to my motherland one day. Love you, Bangladesh,” he wrote.

Speaking to a private channel, Asif clarified his stance, “We cannot let him carry the Bangladesh flag.”

“It won’t be possible for me to allow him to wear the Bangladesh jersey. My clear direction for the BCB is that Shakib Al Hasan can never again play for Bangladesh,” he added.

Shakib explained that his social media post was not politically motivated.

“[The leader] was deeply involved with cricket. I wished her from that perspective. There was no other motive,” he said.

For the unversed, the former captain remains one of Bangladesh cricket’s most accomplished players. He last represented the national team in the Test series against India in October 2024.

Over his career, Shakib has played 71 Tests, 247 ODIs, and 129 T20Is, scoring 14,730 runs and taking 712 wickets across all formats.