Saliba extends contract with Arsenal amid Real Madrid interest

An undated picture of Arsenal centre-back William Saliba (center). — Arsenal

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba said on Tuesday that he is committed to his team after signing a five-year contract extension, amid reports of Real Madrid interest.



Since joining Arsenal from St Etienne in 2019, Saliba has made 140 appearances across all competitions, forming a powerful partnership with Brazilian Gabriel Magalhaes at the centre of the defence.

Saliba and Magalhaes have perhaps the best pairing in the Premier League, and their presence contributes significantly to Arsenal's danger from set pieces.

Reflecting on his contract extension, Saliba expressed his excitement and happiness to remain at the club.

"I feel proud of myself because I first signed in 2019, and now in 2025, I'm still here to extend my contract. I'm so happy," Saliba said.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said in a statement that the centre-back's character is liked by everyone, and the player shows more dedication to the team day by day.

"William is loved by all the players and staff, and that speaks volumes about his character, commitment, and attitude every day," Arteta said.

He added that he has shown great responsibility and has created a connection between every individual at the club.

"Since joining us, William has grown so much, embraced responsibility, and has created a strong connection with our supporters and everyone at the club,” Arteta added.

It is pertinent to mention that Arsenal finished as runners-up in the last three Premier League seasons, and they have been searching for their Premier League title for 21 years now.

They made a lot of acquisitions during the offseason, including Spanish defender Cristhian Mosquera, England forwards Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze, and Sweden attacker Viktor Gyokeres.