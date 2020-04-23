Ramiz Raja urges PCB to pursue cricket behind closed doors

Photo: File

TV pundit Ramiz Raja has come out as a proponent of cricket behind closed doors amid the lockdown caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Raja, in a video on YouTube, reasoned that the economy needed a boost during the lockdown and believed that playing in crowd-less stadiums would be the way to go.

"Pakistan is trying to start industries in a bid to start the economy again. No country can survive in a perpetual lockdown. This would be a disaster. I believe the cricket industry needs to re-open as well," said Raja.

He urged for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to work closely with other cricket boards in order to generate some form of activity.

"I think the PCB should work with its fellow boards to generate activities behind closed doors. The fans are thirsty for cricket. They have been stuck at homes on lockdown."

Furthermore, he added that the intensity of the virus was lesser in the east rather than the west and therefore, the board needed to converse with other boards as they would no longer be sustainable in the future.

"The intensity of the virus in the east is not as much as the west. The PCB can take the first step in initiating this conversation.

"Any cricket board, no matter how rich, cannot keep paying salaries in a perpetual lockdown situation. We need dialogue and planning to start cricket again,” he said.

