Hugo Ekitike opens up on pairing with Alexander Isak at Liverpool

This collage of photos shows Liverpool's striker Hugo Ekitike (right) and Alexander Isak. — Reuters

Hugo Ekitike is happy to pair with Alexander Isak in the attack for Liverpool, saying that we play at such a big club, they cannot have only one striker.

Ekitike has joined the Reds from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer and has scored four goals in seven games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Isak made a move from Newcastle to Liverpool on a long-term contract on deadline day, putting an end to one of the longest summer transfer sagas.

After the Swedish international joined the club, it sparked the debate about how Arne Slot will manage him and Ekitike.

However, Ekitike has said that such competition is to be expected at such a big club like Liverpool.

"We play at such a big club," the France international said.

"They cannot have only one striker, so it is good he is here. I still have a lot of things to improve and learn. That is for the coach to decide who plays, it's not up to me. I played with two strikers before and one striker, so I can do a lot of things, so if we have to play together, I can do that."

Despite an impressive start to the season, Ekitike left Slot frustrated last week, when he received a red card for his shirtless celebration in his team's 2-1 victory over Southampton in the Carabao Cup, due to which he missed Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace.

He admitted that the move was not smart, and it felt disappointing to watch the team from home.

"It wasn't smart," Ekitike said of his red card.

"I felt disappointed to watch the boys from home [on Saturday], but I apologised to everyone already. That kind of thing won't happen again, so I move on and focus on football."

Liverpool is set to face Galatasaray next in the Champions League on Tuesday night and will look to bounce back from the weekend's defeat.