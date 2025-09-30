Pakistan’s Test camp kicks off in Lahore ahead of South Africa series

LAHORE: Pakistan’s national cricket team has commenced its Test camp in Lahore ahead of the upcoming two-match home series against South Africa which starts from next month.

Players participated in their first training session under the supervision of interim red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood and National Cricket Academy (NCA) coaches.

The camp, which will continue until October 8, will see players train at the LCCA Ground on Wednesday from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on its social media showing batter Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam practicing in the nets, while spinners Faisal Akram and Sajid Khan worked on their bowling.





On Tuesday, the PCB announced the national squad for the Test series. Shan Masood will lead the team as captain, while three uncapped players, Asif Afridi, Faisal Akram and Rohail Nazir have been included.

The upcoming tour is historic, as international cricket will return to Faisalabad after 17 years.

It will also mark the start of Pakistan’s campaign in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, with defending champions South Africa touring the country.

The first Test will be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16, followed by the second at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

This series will be South Africa’s first Test tour of Pakistan since January 2021, when they lost 2-0 to the hosts.

After the Test matches, the two sides will contest a three-match T20 International (T20I) series from October 28 to November 1, with the opener in Rawalpindi and the remaining two games at Gaddafi Stadium.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Historically, both teams have faced each other in 30 Test matches. Pakistan has won seven, South Africa 17, while six matches ended in a draw.

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi