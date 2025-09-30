LeBron James opens up on retirement

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center on Sep 29, 2025. — Reuters

EL SEGUNDO: LeBron James addressed retirement rumours during the Los Angeles Lakers' media day. He is set to make history as the longest-tenured player in NBA history, surpassing Vince Carter once the season begins.



James, 40, is a Lakers' superstar heading towards his first season with the team on an expiring contract.

James showed excitement for the new challenge and told the media that they had added some new guys. Reflecting on his contract situation, he added that it will not affect his performance this season.

"It will have no impact," James said.

"I'm super excited about the challenges and the excitement of our team. We added some new guys.”

In June, James exercised his $52.6 million player option, and according to his agent, Rich Paul, LeBron's ambition is still in the running for a title.

James stated that he is more concerned with daily discipline, though.

The Lakers, seeded third last season, were eliminated in the first round by Minnesota. New teammate Luka Doncic set the tone, saying winning a championship is the goal.

“Winning a championship. That’s the goal,” Doncic said.

James, recovering from a Grade 2 MCL sprain and lingering foot issues, acknowledged he is still ramping up physically.

As training camp begins, James may be limited, but he emphasised the importance of his leadership, even off the court.

When asked about retirement, James said it depends on his passion.

"I think once I kind of fall out of love with the process, then I'll know for sure. Then, it'd probably be the end for me," LeBron said.