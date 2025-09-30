Ruben Amorim ‘under pressure’ ahead of Sunderland clash: report

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim looks on during a Premier League match against Brentford in London on September 27, 2025. — Reuters

Ruben Amorim is 'under pressure' ahead of Manchester United’s upcoming home fixture against Sunderland on Saturday, following a 3-1 setback to Brentford in their last Premier League encounter, international media reported on Tuesday.

United have suffered 17 losses in 33 Premier League matches since Amorim’s appointment in November, with the latest setback leaving them 14th in the table ahead of Sunderland’s visit.

According to ESPN's report, United officials insist that the club is not currently exploring replacements and want to give the 40-year-old time to turn fortunes around. They also dismissed speculation that co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already met with Gareth Southgate.

Before Amorim’s arrival, the club had considered several alternatives. Southgate was among those under discussion as a possible replacement for Erik Ten Hag, but United ultimately turned to Amorim.

Since the Brentford loss, preparations at Carrington have continued as usual. Amorim attended an open day with his family on Sunday, an event arranged before the start of the season to give families, staff, and players a tour of the newly renovated training facilities.

The squad was reportedly granted a rest day on Monday, before returning to training ahead of Sunderland’s trip.

United’s fixture list offers little immediate respite. The Sunderland match at Old Trafford comes before a two-week international break. When action resumes, United will face Liverpool away on 19 October and host Brighton on 25 October.

Sunderland’s arrival offers the Head coach a key opportunity to arrest a slide and stabilise his position. Internal and external expectations remain high as Manchester United look to salvage their campaign.