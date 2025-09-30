Sinner battles past De Minaur to reach China Open final

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his semi final match against Australia's Alex de Minaur on September 30, 2025. — Reuters

BEIJING: Jannik Sinner extended his hardcourt dominance with a gritty 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win over Alex de Minaur here at Diamond Court on Tuesday, booking his place in a third consecutive China Open final.



The Italian, defending champion in Beijing, raced to a 4-2 lead in the opening set with a break to love and held firm under pressure to close out the set with confidence.

The third-seeded De Minaur rallied in the second set, Sinner's enthusiasm to tie the match and win just his second set against the world No. 4.

Sinner found another gear in the decider, even though he showed physical indications of exhaustion in the second set.

He then broke right away and never looked back, reaching his seventh straight hardcourt final and extending his winning streak over De Minaur to 11 games.

Sinner, a four-time Grand Slam winner, awaits the winner of the other semi-final between rising American teenager Learner Tien and former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

Reflecting on his triumph, Sinner cited that both players got chances, and breaking De Minaur early provided him with confidence.

“I felt like the level was very high,” Sinner said.

“Many great rallies, many great chances for both. I had my chances in the second set and couldn’t use them but he had his chances and it was quite an even match. In the third set I tried to raise my level.

“I broke him very early, which gave me confidence to then serve better. I am very happy about today. It was a different match than usual against him, it was a very even match.”

With this latest victory, Sinner continues to establish himself as a dominant force on hard courts, especially during the Asian swing, and remains a strong contender for the title in Beijing.