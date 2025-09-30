Tanveer Ahmed roots for THIS cricketer to take over white-ball captaincy

Tanvir Ahmed slams BCCI and IPL following match-fixing controversy involving Rajasthan Royals on April 23, 2025 – Screengrab

Former Pakistan pacer Tanveer Ahmed has expressed his support for wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan to take over the dual role of ODI and T20I captain following the teams defeat to India in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final on September 28.

The 46-year-old took to the social media platform 'X' and named Rizwan to lead the national team in both white-ball formats, even though the wicketkeeper is already the ODI captain.

T20 or ODI ka captain Mohammad Rizwan ko hona chahiye — Tanveer Says (@ImTanveerA) September 29, 2025





For the unversed, Salman Ali Agha was appointed Pakistan’s T20I captain in March this year, with his first assignment a five-match series against New Zealand, which Pakistan lost 4-1.

Agha has so far led the team in 30 T20I matches, recording 17 wins and 13 losses, with a win percentage of 56.66%.

Rizwan, meanwhile, has captained Pakistan in four T20Is, losing all four, and in 20 ODIs, winning nine and losing 11, giving him a win percentage of 45% in the 50-over format.

Looking ahead, Pakistan will host South Africa next month for a multi-format series featuring two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is.

Opening batter Shan Masood will lead the Test side, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) naming three uncapped players—Asif Afridi, Rohail Nazir and Faisal Akram in the squad.

The T20I series will follow the Tests, taking place from October 28 to November 1, with the opening game in Rawalpindi and the remaining two matches at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.