Former Pakistan cricketers question Asif Afridi's inclusion for South Africa Tests

Former Pakistan pacer Tanveer Ahmed and batter Sohaib Maqsood have raised concerns over the inclusion of spinner Asif Afridi in the national squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa.

Tanveer, voicing his criticism on social media platform 'X', questioned Afridi’s selection by highlighting his age and statistics.

“Who is this Asif Afridi, the left-arm spinner? If it’s him, then what’s his performance — only 83 wickets in 60 first-class matches, and he’s 38 years old. If it’s really him, then it seems like a huge blunder has been made. He doesn’t deserve a place in the Test team at all,” Ahmed wrote.

The former fast bowler went on to allege favoritism in selection, claiming that certain selectors were pushing Lahore Qalandars players into the national team regardless of merit.

“Brother, just say it once — as long as I am the selector, I will make every Lahore Qalandars player play for Pakistan, whether he deserves it or not. For example, Asif Afridi — it’s a matter of shame that a 38-year-old has been named in the Test squad,” he added.

Meanwhile, Maqsood also criticised the inconsistency of Pakistan’s domestic cricket policies, pointing out the irony of barring players above 35 from the domestic circuit while naming 38 and 39-year-olds in the Test squad.

“From banning 35-year-old players from domestic cricket to selecting 38, 39-year-old players in the Test squad — what a great cricket system. No vision, just a forced start,” Maqsood wrote sarcastically.

It is pertinent to mention that the 38-year-old left-arm spinner has played 57 first-class matches, claiming 198 wickets at an economy of 2.92. His tally includes 13 five-wicket hauls and two ten-wicket match hauls.

Afridi was also the stand-out performer in the recently concluded Hanif Mohammad Trophy 2025-26, where he represented FATA Region.

He finished as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 33 wickets in five matches at an economy of 2.33.

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squad for the two-match Test series, which will also mark the beginning of Pakistan’s campaign in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.

Defending champions South Africa are set to tour the country for the series.

Apart from Afridi, two more uncapped players, wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir and spinner Faisal Akram were also named in the squad.

For the unversed, the first Test will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16, followed by the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

Pakistan squad for South Africa Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi