South Africa, West Indies T20I series reduced to three matches

South Africa’s only men’s home international series this summer, against West Indies, has been shortened from five T20Is to three due to a clash with the T20 World Cup.

The series, initially scheduled between January 27 and February 6, will now conclude by January 31, when the World Cup support period begins. As a result, two fixtures have been dropped from the calendar.

The biggest casualties of this change are Newlands in Cape Town and Buffalo Park in East London, which will no longer host matches.

Instead, the three games will be staged at Boland Park in Paarl, SuperSport Park in Centurion, and the Wanderers in Johannesburg on January 27, 29, and 31.

With no home ODIs this season, the final T20I will serve as “Pink Day” — the annual event where the South African men’s team plays in pink to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer treatment.

In addition, South Africa have scheduled three Under-19 one-dayers against India from January 3 to 7 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, as preparation for the Under-19 World Cup.

The tournament, co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia, is set to begin in mid-January, with fixtures yet to be announced.

South Africa’s curtailed home summer is partly due to their packed international schedule abroad.

They will defend their World Test Championship title in Pakistan next month, alongside three ODIs and three T20Is, followed by a full tour of India featuring two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

Another factor behind the limited home fixtures is the ongoing preparation of venues for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Drop-in pitches are being developed across the country as part of these upgrades.