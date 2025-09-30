Iga Swiatek criticises lengthy tennis calendar as injuries mount

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her singles final against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova on September 21, 2025. — Reuters

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek has voiced concerns over the demanding length of the professional tennis calendar, describing it as “too long and too intense.”



The 22-year-old four-time Grand Slam champion warned that the current schedule could eventually force her to skip even mandatory tournaments in order to protect her health.

Her comments come amid a spate of injuries during the WTA Tour’s ongoing Asian swing. On Monday alone, five matches at the China Open were abandoned after players retired hurt.

Among them, Camila Osorio withdrew from her clash with Swiatek after the opening set, while Lorenzo Musetti and Zheng Qinwen were also unable to finish their matches.

Swiatek highlighted that the final stretch of the season is particularly difficult, especially in Asia.

“Unfortunately, the Asian swing is the hardest part because you feel like the season is going to finish soon, but you still need to push,” Swiatek said.

“I don’t know yet how my career is going to look in a couple of years. Maybe I will have to choose some tournaments and skip them, even though they are mandatory. The WTA, with these mandatory rules, made this pretty crazy for us.”

Under current WTA regulations, top players are required to compete in all four Grand Slams, ten WTA 1000 events, and six WTA 500 tournaments.

The WTA, however, defended its structure, stating that recent reforms are aimed at balancing workload and rewards, with player wellbeing remaining a priority.