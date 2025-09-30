Brisbane Heat unveils ‘Shaheen Fan Bay’ for BBL debut season

Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan appeals during game two of the Men's T20 series between New Zealand and Pakistan at University of Otago Oval, on March 18, 2025, in Dunedin, New Zealand. - AFP

Brisbane Heat has announced the launch of a special fan zone, “Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Fan Bay”, at the Gabba to celebrate Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s maiden stint in the Big Bash League (BBL).

The exclusive bay will be active during five home matches in the upcoming season, with tickets set to go on sale soon.

Afridi, who will don the Brisbane Heat jersey this summer, is expected to bring his fiery pace and massive global fan following to Australian shores.

The Shaheen Fan Bay is designed as a vibrant space where fans can gather, cheer, and celebrate the presence of the Pakistani superstar.

The bay will be open for the following Brisbane Heat home fixtures at the Gabba:

December 19 vs Perth Scorchers

December 27 vs Adelaide Strikers

January 2 vs Melbourne Stars

January 10 vs Sydney Thunder

January 18 vs Sydney Sixers

Supporters attending these games can look forward to Shaheen-themed fan gear and a high-energy atmosphere reflecting the passion of Pakistani cricket fans.

The initiative is part of Brisbane Heat’s broader effort to connect communities in Australia with international talent in the BBL.

Alongside Afridi, fans will also see several other South Asian stars in action across the WBBL and BBL this summer, including Babar Azam, Ravichandran Ashwin, Haris Rauf, Jemimah Rodrigues, Hasan Ali, and Shadab Khan.

The highly anticipated 15th edition of the BBL will feature 44 matches scheduled in an early-evening slot from December 14, 2025, to January 25, 2026.

The tournament will open with a blockbuster clash between two of the league’s most successful franchises — the Perth Scorchers and the Sydney Sixers — at Perth Stadium.

That match is expected to generate extra buzz, with Pakistan’s superstar batter Babar Azam representing the Sixers, marking his BBL debut.

For the unversed, pacer Shaheen Afridi was picked by Brisbane Heat as the first overseas and platinum pick for the upcoming season.

Pakistan's wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has signed with the Melbourne Renegades, while right-arm pacer Haris Rauf has been retained by the Melbourne Stars.

Former Pakistan U19 all-rounder Hassan Khan will also return to the Renegades, while leg-spinner and current Pakistan T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan has joined Sydney Thunder.

Additionally, right-arm pacer Hasan Ali has been picked by the Adelaide Strikers.