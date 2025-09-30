Goalkeeper Raul Ramirez dies after on-field collision, confirms RFCF

An undated picture of Teenage goalkeeper Raul Ramirez. — Instagram/ cd_colindres_emf

Teenage goalkeeper Raul Ramirez has died following a collision during a match for his club Colindres, the Royal Cantabrian Football Federation (RFCF) confirmed on Monday.



According to Spanish media reports, the fifth-division goalkeeper sustained a severe head injury in Saturday’s game against Revilla, which led to multiple cardiac arrests and left him brain dead.

Ramirez suffered two cardiorespiratory arrests on the field and during the ambulance ride to the hospital.

The RFCF, the regional governing body for the league, stated that the 19-year-old was declared brain dead and that his family had chosen to donate his organs.

“The Royal Cantabrian Football Federation regrets to announce that Colindres Sports Club goalkeeper Raul Ramirez is brain dead after an accidental collision during last Saturday's match,” the Federation said in an official statement.

“In the midst of this painful time, and at the express wish of his family, the decision has been made to donate his organs so that others may benefit.”

The Federation declared three days of mourning and confirmed that a minute’s silence will be observed in upcoming matches.

“Cantabrian football mourns the sudden loss of a young man who leaves us too soon, at just 19 years of age,” the statement added.

“The RFCF has decreed three days of mourning and will observe a minute's silence in his memory at all matches during the next round of fixtures.

The RFCF sends its sincere condolences to his family, friends and the entire Colindres Sports Club. May Raul rest in peace.”