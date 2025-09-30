Maxwell ruled out of New Zealand T20Is with fractured wrist, replacement named

Glenn Maxwell of Australia celebrates scoring the match winning runs during game three of the Men's T20 International series between Australia and South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium on August 16, 2025 in Cairns, Australia. - CA

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Australia have been dealt another injury setback with Glenn Maxwell ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand after suffering a fractured right wrist.

The all-rounder was struck by a Mitchell Owen straight drive while bowling in the nets and has since been sent home for further assessment.

Maxwell will consult a specialist in the coming days, with medical staff hopeful of a relatively quick recovery. However, he remains doubtful for the five-match home T20I series against India beginning on October 29.

His likeliest return is now expected for the start of the Big Bash League in mid-December, subject to medical clearance. The setback continues Maxwell’s troubling run of injuries dating back to his broken leg in 2022.

Sydney Sixers and New South Wales wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe has been drafted into the squad. Philippe was close to selection when Josh Inglis was ruled out with a calf injury, but Alex Carey was preferred ahead of him.

While Philippe is not a direct replacement for Maxwell, his inclusion provides backup in case Carey is unavailable, as Maxwell had been considered a stopgap wicketkeeping option.

Maxwell’s absence further complicates Australia’s planning ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The next eight matches are seen as crucial for settling their best XI, but they are now without two of their most versatile batters in Inglis and Maxwell. Cameron Green is also unavailable, staying back to play Sheffield Shield cricket and prioritise Ashes preparations.

Pat Cummins will miss both the New Zealand and India series due to a back issue, while Nathan Ellis is unavailable for the Black Caps leg as he awaits the birth of his first child.

Maxwell’s role as Australia’s fifth bowler was seen as vital, particularly against New Zealand’s left-handers.

His absence increases the responsibility on Matt Short, who is returning from injury, and Marcus Stoinis, who re-joins the squad. Captain Mitch Marsh remains unlikely to bowl in the near future, while Australia are also eager to develop Travis Head’s offspin option in the shortest format.

Philippe’s recall marks his first T20I involvement since 2023. He recently impressed with Australia A in India, scoring 123 not out, 39, and 50 in the unofficial Tests against India A.

However, his T20 form has been modest, with just one half-century in the past two BBL seasons and a strike rate under 130 across 24 innings. His international T20 record also remains underwhelming, with two scores above 13 in 12 innings at a strike rate of 109.48.

Australia opted for Carey over Philippe due to Carey’s ability to finish games in a reshuffled middle order. Philippe, by contrast, has opened in half of his T20I innings and has rarely batted below No. 4, with no experience in that role since 2020.