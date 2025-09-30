Nuno’s West Ham era begins with draw at Everton

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo reacts against Everton in Premier League on September 29, 2025. — Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Nuno Espirito Santo began his West Ham United tenure with a battling 1-1 draw against Everton on Monday, offering a glimmer of optimism following the club’s poor start to the Premier League season.



Despite having little preparation time, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss managed to steady the side, showcasing early signs of his trademark defensive organisation.

Replacing Graham Potter only days earlier, Nuno’s influence was felt immediately, hinting that West Ham could yet climb out of trouble if discipline and structure are maintained.

The 51-year-old Portuguese coach praised his players for their spirit and unity.

“Our message today was very clear: compete as a team, stay close to each other — and the boys did well,” Nuno said.

“I think overall it is a good first game for us. This match will be our main tool to move forward. Now we’re going to analyse it, learn more about the players, and make the right decisions at the right time.”

West Ham equalised in the second half to secure the point, but defensive lapses at set pieces including conceding from a corner, remain a concern.

Strengthening that area will be key as Nuno looks to rebuild the squad with the same discipline that defined his previous Premier League spells at Nottingham Forest and Wolves.