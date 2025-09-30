PCB suspends players’ NOCs for foreign T20 leagues

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam of Pakistan during game one of the Men's ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park, on March 29, 2025, in Napier, New Zealand. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended all no-objection certificates (NOCs) previously granted to players for participation in overseas T20 leagues.

In a notification issued on September 29, PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed informed players and their representatives of the decision, stating.

“With the approval of Chairman PCB, all No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for players with respect to participation in leagues and other out-of-country tournaments are hereby put on hold until further orders.”

The board has not provided an official reason for the suspension.

The decision, however, came just a day after Pakistan’s narrow defeat to India in the Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 28.

Meanwhile, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan’s premier first-class competition, is set to begin in October after being postponed from its original September 22 start date.

It remains unclear whether any exemptions will be made or how long the suspension will remain in place.

The move could affect several leading players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi, who were scheduled to feature in the Big Bash League (BBL) starting in December.

In addition, 18 Pakistan players — among them Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman — are part of the shortlist for the International League T20 (ILT20) auction, scheduled for October 1 in the UAE.

The highly anticipated BBL’s 15th season fixture list has already been announced, with 44 matches set to be played in an early-evening slot from December 14 to January 25, 2026.

The tournament will open with a blockbuster clash between two of the league’s most successful franchises — the Perth Scorchers and the Sydney Sixers — at Perth Stadium.

That game is expected to generate extra buzz with Pakistan’s superstar batter Babar Azam representing the Sixers, marking his BBL debut.

For the unversed, pacer Shaheen Afridi was picked by Brisbane Heat as the first overseas and platinum pick for the upcoming season.

Pakistan's wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has signed with Melbourne Renegades, while right-arm pacer Haris Rauf has been retained by Melbourne Stars.

Former Pakistan U19 all-rounder Hassan Khan will also return to the Renegades, while leg-spinner and current Pakistan T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan has signed with Sydney Thunder.

Additionally, right-arm pacer Hasan Ali has been picked by Adelaide Strikers.