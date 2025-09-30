Pakistan announce squad for Test series against South Africa

Babar Azam (R) and his teammate Shan Masood run between the wickets during the fifth and final day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 6, 2023. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the national team's squad for the upcoming two-match home Test series against South Africa, which will begin on October 12 in Lahore.

Shan Masood will continue as captain, while three uncapped players Asif Afridi, Faisal Akram and Rohail Nazir have also been included.

The tour marks a historic moment, as international cricket will return to Faisalabad after 17 years.

It will also launch Pakistan’s new campaign in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, with the defending champions South Africa set to tour the country.

The first Test will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from October 12 to 16, followed by the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

This will be South Africa’s first Test series in Pakistan since January 2021, when they suffered a 2-0 defeat against the hosts.

After the Test matches, the two sides will meet in a three-match T20 International (T20I) series from October 28 to November 1. The opening game will be staged in Rawalpindi, while the remaining two will be played at Gaddafi Stadium.

The tour will wrap up with a three-match ODI series, scheduled from November 4 to 8, with all games to be held at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Pakistan squad:

Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

South Africa tour to Pakistan