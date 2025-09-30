Bangladesh to host West Indies for white-ball series in October

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed celebrates after taking a wicket during the third ODI against the West Indies at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, on December 12, 2024. – CWI

DHAKA: Bangladesh are set to host the West Indies for a white-ball tour in October, featuring three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) followed by three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

The ODI leg of the series will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on October 18, 20, and 23. The action will then shift to Chattogram for the T20I series, scheduled for October 26, 28, and 31.

The last ODI series between the two sides in Bangladesh was in early 2021, where the hosts clinched a convincing 3-0 sweep. Their most recent T20I series on Bangladeshi soil dates back to 2018, when the West Indies edged the contest 2-1.

This upcoming T20I series holds added importance as both teams prepare for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The two sides last met in December 2024, when Bangladesh toured the Caribbean. That series saw each team dominate in one format—Bangladesh secured a 3-0 clean sweep in T20Is, while the West Indies responded with a commanding 3-0 win in the ODIs.

Currently, the West Indies are engaged in a three-match T20I series against Nepal in the UAE, with Nepal leading 1-0.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, recently exited the Asia Cup after reaching the Super Four stage and will next face Afghanistan in a white-ball series from October 2 to 14 before hosting the West Indies.

West Indies-Bangladesh White-Ball Series Schedule :