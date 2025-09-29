Nepal crush West Indies to register first series triumph over full-member nation

Nepal players celebrate winning their second T20I against West Indies at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 29, 2025. — Cricket Association of Nepal

SHARJAH: The Nepal men’s cricket team on Monday registered a historic first as they humbled two-time champions West Indies by 90 runs in the second T20I, played here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, to clinch the three-match series 2-0 with a game to spare.

The victory marked Nepal’s first-ever against a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Meanwhile, in the series opener on Saturday, Nepal registered their maiden triumph in international cricket against a full-member side.

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel’s decision to bat first in the second T20I proved beneficial as his team’s batting unit yielded 173/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Aasif Sheikh and Sundeep Jora.

Aasif remained the top-scorer with an unbeaten 68 off 47 deliveries, featuring eight fours and two sixes, closely followed by Jora, who smashed five sixes and three fours on his way to a 39-ball 63.

For his anchoring knock, the wicketkeeper batter was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The duo also shared a match-defining 100-run partnership for the fourth wicket, lifting Nepal after a shaky start as they had been restricted to 43/3 in 6.4 overs.

For West Indies, Kyle Mayers and captain Akeal Hosein took two wickets each, while Jediah Blades made one scalp.

Chasing a daunting 174-run target, West Indies’ batting unit faltered and could accumulate 83 runs before being bowled out in 17.1 overs, courtesy of Mohammad Aadil Alam’s four-wicket haul.

Experienced all-rounder Jason Holder top-scored for West Indies with a 15-ball 21, while his fellow middle-order batters Ackeem Auguste (17) and Amir Jangoo (16) were the other to amass double figures.

Aadil picked up four wickets for just 24 runs in his four overs, followed by Kushal Bhurtel, who took three for 16, while Lalit Rajbanshi, Dipendra Singh Airee and Karan KC chipped in with one scalp apiece.

With Nepal holding an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against West Indies, the third fixture is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Tuesday.