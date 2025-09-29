‘He’s a rock’: Kagiso Rabada names Babar Azam among toughest batters to face

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan's Babar Azam (left) and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada. — AFP

KARACHI: South Africa’s ace pacer Kagiso Rabada hailed Pakistan’s Babar Azam as one of the toughest batters to bowl against, calling him “a rock”.

Rabada, who has represented South Africa in 71 Tests, 106 ODIs and 70 T20Is, shared his acknowledgement for the star Pakistan batter during the Beard Before Cricket Podcast, run by the English duo of Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid.

During the discussion, the Proteas pacer was asked to name the batters he found most challenging to bowl against during his illustrious career.

In response, Rabada particularly mentioned Babar for his ability to bat firmly, especially in Pakistan.

“Babar Azam is a rock, especially in Pakistan. It’s like, ‘man, how do you get this guy out? '” stated Rabada.

The right-arm pacer also picked India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli, England’s Joe Root, Australia’s Steve Smith and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson.

Rabada, however, picked Warner as the toughest amongst all the top batters due to his unorthodox batting style and ability to score at a brisk pace.

“I actually found David Warner quite tough to bowl to. I think he’s the hardest because he was so unorthodox. He used to cut a lot of balls, and whenever I dropped my length short, he would just latch onto it and cut,” said Rabada.

“He was the only guy who could do that against me. He was very hard. As much as I had a lot of success against him, I thought he was very tough to bowl to,” he added.