Frank Warren reveals plans for Moses Itauma, Derek Chisora

An undated photo of British boxer Moses Itauma and Derek Chisora. — Instagram

Frank Warren has revealed plans for Moses Itauma and Derek Chisora, as both of them share a fight card on 13 December in Manchester.

The Queensberry boss has said that he is still sorting out a fight for his heavyweight star, Chisora, which could be his final fight before he hangs up his gloves.

“I don’t know yet. It’s something we’ve got to sort out,” Warren said.

“We’ve got quite a way to go yet before we officially announce that. We’ve got some great cards coming up, but I just can’t give you any information on that at the moment because we were looking at an opponent, but that opponent is no longer available.

“So, we’ve got to fish around and hunt for a new one.”

Chisora, the No. 2-ranked boxer with the IBF, has defeated Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin in his last two fights to revive his career.

Chisora has been speculated to face Deontay Wilder and Daniel Dubois in his 50th fight; however, Warren dismissed them both, saying Dubois is dealing with an injury while Wilder is not in his plans.

According to pundits, Warren is struggling to get Itauma the ring experience he needs before a shot at the world heavyweight title in the near future.

Talking about young heavyweight sensation Warren claimed that boxers are either rejecting the Moses Itauma fight or pricing themselves out of the fight to save face.

“You do get that from some of them, and then the other way of saying ‘no thanks’ is to ask for crazy money, which doesn’t make it economically viable,” Warren said.

“There are obviously people who do want to fight him, and we are talking to a couple of them at the moment. We’ve delivered for him as of yet, and we will deliver for him at the end of the year.”

Itauma, who is regarded as the future of the heavyweight division, stopped Dillian Whyte in his last fight on August 16 in Saudi Arabia.