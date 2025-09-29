India to complain ICC for Asia Cup 2025 trophy after refusal to collect from Naqvi

India players and staff pose celebrate after winning the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 28, 2025. — Reuters

LAHORE: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia announced turning to the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 trophy debacle, sources told Geo News on Monday.

This year’s continental tournament was marred by controversies, with the Indian players denying handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts and eventually refusing to receive the prestigious trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The Indian team’s stubbornness caused an hour-long delay in the commencement of the post-match presentation, drawing criticism from the cricket fraternity, including Ravi Shastri.

The closing ceremony of the eight-team tournament eventually started after a long delay, with India’s Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma receiving individual awards for their respective performances in the summit clash, while Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha collected the prize money cheque for finishing as the runners-up.

Later, Kuldeep was invited again to collect the award for finishing as the highest wicket-taker of the Asia Cup 2025, followed by left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma, who was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for scoring 314 runs in seven innings at an average of 44.85.

The closing ceremony concluded without the winning team receiving the trophy, as presenter Simon Doull confirmed its conclusion.

Subsequently, the organisers took the Asia Cup 2025 trophy with them, leaving the Indian team waiting to get their hands on the title trophy.

Despite the Indian team initiating the trophy debacle by refusing to collect it from ACC President Naqvi, the BCCI has decided to raise the issue with the ICC, with its secretary Saika confirming their plans to file a complaint against Naqvi over the trophy row in the next meeting of the apex cricketing body, scheduled in November.