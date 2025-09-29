Crawford’s trainer opens up about number of fights he has left

An undated photo of American boxer Terence Crawford. — Instagram/tbudcrawford

Terence Crawford’s trainer, Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre opened up about the number of fights the Omaha native has left before hanging up his gloves.

Crawford made history by beating Canelo Alvarez by a unanimous decision in Las Vegas earlier this month to become the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world.

The unbeaten 37-year-old Crawford handed a defeat to the Mexican star boxer in front of over 70,000 fiercely pro-Alvarez crowd at Allegiant Stadium after moving two weight classes up.

The judges scored it 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 in favour of Crawford, who is undefeated with 42-0 with 31 knockouts.

Crawford has become the first male fighter in boxing’s long history to win an undisputed title in three weight classes, having already done so at super-lightweight and welterweight.

After the bout, fans started speculating about Crawford’s future, and the American himself also did not rule out the possibility of retirement.

However, his trainer McIntyre has said that Crawford could fight ‘two or three’ more times before calling it a day.

“Well you know what? He made it look so easy. Got two or three more in him. Training camp we’ll try harder, you know what I’m saying?” McIntyre said.

According to reports, 'Bud' could make a move down to the middleweight division next year when he returns to the ring, which could set him up against unified WBO and IBF middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly.

Alimkhanuly has already revealed that he would love to share the ring with Crawford in the future.