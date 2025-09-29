Alcaraz defeats Ruud to set up Japan Open final against Fritz

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his quarter final match against Brandon Nakashima at Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo on September 28, 2025. — Reuters

TOKYO: World Number one Carlos Alcaraz continued his dream run as he made it to another final, defeating Casper Ruud 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-final of Japan Open on Monday.

Alcaraz will meet Taylor Fritz in the final, who came out victorious against his countryman Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets.

Alcaraz will also be looking to avenge a shock defeat by Fritz at the Laver Cup in San Francisco this month.

Alcaraz praised Fritz's current form, saying he has been playing some good tennis, he will try to change a few things, and it will be a challenge for him.

"He's been playing great tennis lately," said Alcaraz.

"At the Laver Cup against me, against Alexander Zverev and in this tournament ... he's feeling great and really comfortable on the court, so I'll try to change a few things. Obviously the speed of the court and everything is different.

"It's going to be another challenge for me but I'm excited about it and I will try to take the good things I've done today and the good things I did in San Francisco ... it's going to be an interesting match and I'm excited about playing it."

The six-time Grand Slam winner’s Norwegian opponent showed sublime shot-making from the back of the court and at the net to take the first set.

Alcaraz rallied from a set down and levelled the scores with a huge ace before breaking for a 3-2 lead in the decider and clinched the game.

American Fritz earlier dominated Brooksby in the first semi-final, delivering flawless serving in tough moments to reach his third final of the season.