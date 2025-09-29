West Indies suffer injury setback ahead of India Tests

West Indies' Alzarri Joseph (left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the second day of the third Test against Australia at the Sabina Park in Kingston on July 13, 2025. — AFP

ST JOHN’S: Right-arm pacer Alzarri Joseph has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against India, Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed on Monday.

According to the CWI, the 28-year-old pacer complained of discomfort, and subsequent scans revealed the “degeneration of the previously resolved lower back injury”.

“Alzarri Joseph has been ruled out of the upcoming test series against India due to a lower back injury,” the CWI said in a statement.

“After complaints of discomfort, scans revealed a degeneration of the previously resolved lower back injury,” it added.

Following Joseph’s injury, West Indies approached veteran Jason Holder, who is representing them in the three-match T20I series against Nepal in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but the all-rounder excused himself, citing a planned medical procedure.

As a result, left-arm pacer Jediah Blades has been called up to fill in Joseph’s boots.

Notably, Blades is also in UAE for the Nepal series and will link up with the West Indies squad after the third T20I on Tuesday.

“Meanwhile, Jediah Blades who has been capped in One Day Internationals and T20 Internationals has been drafted in as cover for the two tests following the ongoing series against Nepal,” CWI stated.

“Jason Holder declined selection as Joseph’s replacement for the series citing a planned medical procedure.”

For the unversed, West Indies will tour India for the first time since 2018 for a two-match Test series, with the opening fixture scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 2, while the remaining match will be played in Delhi from October 10 to 14.

Updated West Indies squad for India Test series

Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Johann Layne, Jediah Blades, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre and Jayden Seales.