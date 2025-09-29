Rooney criticises Amorim, calls for fresh start at Manchester United

This collage of photos shows Manchester United's manager Ruben Amorim (left) and legend Wayne Rooney. — Reuters/AFP

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has slammed Ruben Amorim, saying he has no faith in the club and manager, insisting it is time for a change at Old Trafford and urging the owners to set a clear direction for the future.

Head coach Amorim has collected just 34 points from his 33 Premier League games in charge following Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Brentford.

Rooney, 39, United’s all-time top scorer, claimed that he often attends matches expecting the team to lose and believes some players no longer deserve to represent the club.

He also criticised the lack of progress under Amorim and expressed his frustration during a podcast.

"I just don't know what's going on, I have tried my hand in management and it didn't work out too well, so I get it,’’ he said.

"Ruben Amorim is my age, he's still a young manager and I'm sure he's got a massive future, but what's going on at Man Utd, this is not Man Utd.

"I honestly hope he can turn it round and he does. But... after everything I've seen, honestly, I've got no faith in it."

Amorim was appointed as Erik Ten Hag’s successor last November, after winning two titles with Sporting CP.

United endured their worst Premier League Campaign last season, finishing 15th, their lowest, while also losing the Europa League final to Tottenham.

This season, they sit 14th in the table after six matches, having lost half of them.

Rooney went further, claiming the club’s identity has been lost.

"I don't recognise the whole football club, who won five Premier League titles and the Champions League with United,’’ Rooney said.

"The soul has gone from the club. It needs a new engine, a new lease of life. It needs something to kickstart that football club.’’

Despite the ongoing poor form, including last month’s Carabao Cup exit to League Two side Grimsby, Amorim is reportedly still backed by the United hierarchy.

However, Rooney suggested that Gareth Southgate is among the potential candidates being considered, alongside Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola.