Chris Woakes announces retirement from international cricket

England's Chris Woakes celebrates taking a wicket during the second day of their third Test against Sri Lanka at The Oval in London on September 7, 2024. — ECB

KARACHI: England’s experienced bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

The 36-year-old made the announcement on his Instagram handle with a detailed statement, captioned, “Pleasure has been all mine! No regrets.”

Woakes, who made his international debut in January 2011 against Australia, went on to represent England in 62 Tests, 122 ODIs and 33 T20Is.

He was also a part of the England sides that won the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2019 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Woakes’s last international appearance came in August this year during the fifth and final Test of the five-match home series against India, which was hindered by a shoulder injury.

In his retirement statement, Woakes said representing England for around 15 years has been the biggest pride of his glittering career besides lifting the two World Cups and reiterated that it was the right time to step away from the sport.

"The moment has come, and I've decided that the time is right for me to retire from international cricket," Woakes said in a statement.

"Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams. Representing England, wearing the Three Lions and sharing the field with teammates over the last 15 years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things I'll look back on with the greatest pride.

"Making my debut in 2011 in Australia seems like yesterday, but time flies when you're having fun. Lifting two World Cups and being part of some amazing Ashes series is something I never thought was possible, and those memories and celebrations with my teammates will stay with me forever.”

Woakes further thanked his family, fans, coaches and teammates for their “unwavering support” throughout his career.

"To my Mum and Dad, my wife Amie and our girls Laila and Evie, thank you for your unwavering love, support and sacrifices over the years. None of this would have been possible without you. To the fans, especially the Barmy Army, thank you for the passion, the cheers and the belief,” Woakes continued.

“To my coaches, teammates and everyone behind the scenes - both with England and Warwickshire - your guidance and friendship has meant the world,” he added.

Chris Woakes then went on to confirm that he will continue to play county cricket and will also be exploring more opportunities in franchise T20 leagues across the world.

"I look forward to continuing to play county cricket and exploring more franchise opportunities in the near future."