Natalya praises McMahon's role in women’s wrestling in Saudi Arabia

Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon (left) with his daughter Stephanie. — WWE

WWE legend Natalya Neidhart has praised the company's co-founder, Vince McMahon, for his role in women’s wrestling in Saudi Arabia.

Natalya is one of the biggest names in the wrestling industry. She joined World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2007 and is still a prominent member of the promotion.

Natalya has the honour of being part of the first-ever women’s wrestling match in Saudi Arabia, where she wrestled Lacey Evans at Crown Jewel 2019.

During a recent interview, Natalya was asked about her experience in Saudi Arabia, to which she revealed that she had told Vince McMahon that she wanted to become the first woman to wrestle in Saudi Arabia.

"I just feel like the women have come such a long way, and Vince McMahon gave me so many opportunities (…). The Saudi Arabia match, I said to Vince McMahon, when WWE first started doing stuff in Saudi Arabia, I said, 'Vince, I really want to go. I want to be the first woman to wrestle in Saudi Arabia,'" Natalya said.

The Queen of Harts praised McMahon’s role in women’s wrestling in Saudi Arabia, saying he wanted women to wrestle there, and he fought for the women to have more visibility in Saudi Arabia.

"Vince made it happen. I think Vince really wanted women to wrestle there, too, and he really wanted us to have more visibility there, to be able to do what we love,” she added.

“So I will always be so grateful to Vince for that moment, because he fought for the women to have more visibility in Saudi Arabia. He had to fight. He really had to fight. So, look at us now."