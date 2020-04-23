Cricketer Natalia Parvez uses household items to train, keep fit during lock

Women’s cricket team bowler Natalia Parvez has started training at home by turning various household items into gym equipment.



The 24-year-old Natalia, who hails from Azad Kashmir, has represented Pakistan in 11 T20Is and 3 ODIs.

The right-arm pacer is spending her lockdown time at her hometown, however, she has been making the most of her time.

In a video shared with Geo News, Natalia can be seen training at her home town using various household items such as ghee tins, bricks and wood in place of gym equipment.

"No gym, no worries tin, bricks, sands, and wood will work," she said.

She said that she wanted to spend maximum time in training so that when normalcy returns, she's prepared for everything.

"It is important for all the athletes to stay fit and stay active during this lockdown and that's why I started training at home with the available resources," she said.

"I also urge people to stay home and follow all precautionary measures to fight against this pandemic."

